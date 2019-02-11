Honoring Dwyane Wade on Warriors Ground

It’s not often that an opposing player gets a standing ovation in Oracle Arena, but a well-deserved exception was made for Dwyane Wade on Sunday evening.

Playing his last NBA season, Sunday marked what figures to be Wade’s final game at Oracle Arena, and the Warriors recognized him with a tribute video that played in the arena during a break in the action in the first quarter.

“It was great man,” Wade said after the game. “It was amazing. They really put some thought into that. Afterwards I said to my teammates that, it was dope. It was a great tribute. I appreciate Steve Kerr and the Golden State organization and the fans for the ovation. It was a fun environment to play in.”

Wade, now the Heat’s sixth man, was clearly appreciative of the gesture, and he’s go on to tally 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the Dubs won a 120-118 thriller.

Just moments after the final buzzer, several Warriors players showed their appreciation to the longtime Heat guard, who has played 15 of his 16 seasons with Miami. As he has done in road arenas throughout the season, Wade participated in a jersey exchange with an opponent – and Stephen Curry had the honor of taking part on Sunday.

“We understand how important he has been to the game throughout his career, Curry said. “No matter who you root for throughout the league, you respect greatness, in terms of what he has been able to do throughout his career.”

Head Coach Steve Kerr also offered Wade plenty of praise prior to the game.

“I have enjoyed watching him play over the years,” Kerr said. “A brilliant player and amazing to watch. He made a huge impact on the NBA, and I’m happy that we are honoring him and his career tonight. I think it’s appropriate. He’s one of the stars of this league who has really, I think, given the fans a lot of thrills over the years. So, it is very appropriate.”

Barring Wade changing teams or an unlikely NBA Finals matchup between the Dubs and Miami, Sunday marked the Bay Area’s sendoff for a future Hall of Famer.