Happy Halloween, Dub Nation

A taste at What's to Come on Warriors Ground for Tonight's Halloween Spook-Tacular
Posted: Oct 31, 2018

With the Warriors having their first home game on October 31 in 18 years tonight, the Dubs have a few Halloween tricks and treats on tap for the game tonight.

Fans are encouraged to come to the game in costume, and trick or treating will be available at select locations on the upper and main concourses. Get the full scoop on all of the Halloween festivities here, and in the meantime, enjoy these Halloween-themed Dubs features above and below.


