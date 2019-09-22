Glenn Robinson III Bringing Hops to the Dubs

New Dub Glenn Robinson III was signed by the Warriors after completing his fifth season in the league with the Detroit Pistons. His signing, in a way, continued two patterns the Dubs: bringing a player whose father had success in the NBA (like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson), as well as adding someone who contributed to his college team’s success in the NCAA Tournament (much like Jordan Poole, Omari Spellman, and Eric Paschall).

Flashback to the time @GRIII had the PA announcer saying, "Slam by Glenn Robinson the Third!" on repeat.



No surprise the former @umichbball star went on to win the 2017 @NBA Slam Dunk Contest. pic.twitter.com/5gUVtT0Gbs — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 16, 2019

Robinson is no stranger to the NBA: he grew-up around the league as the son of former number one overall pick and two-time All-Star Glenn Robinson, who averaged over 20 points per game through an 11-year career. Additionally, Robinson has accumulated time and experience with four previous clubs — Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, and the Pistons — before joining the Dubs for the 2019-2020 season.

Though his minutes in the league have varied with his past teams, his per-36-minutes stats show an ability to contribute across several statistical categories as he has posted 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals through his first five seasons. In fact, these numbers nearly mirror his college averages while playing for the University of Michigan: 12.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals over 33 minutes per game.

A 6-foot-6-inch swingman, Robinson’s leaping ability is no secret to NBA fans: in 2017, he won the Slam Dunk Contest after leaping over Paul George, a team mascot, and dancer to throw down a reverse dunk, among other high-flying stunts.

Robinson will be the first Slam Dunk Champion to play for the Warriors since Nate Robinson, who won in 2009 and 2010 before joining the Dubs for the 2010-2011 season.

Besides bringing high-flying energy to the Dubs for their inaugural season at Chase Center, Robinson will add an extra layer of defense while on the hardwood. As he said: "When I was with the Pacers, I guarded the best player on the court whenever they came on, and I look forward to doing that this year with a defender like Klay [Thompson] (recovering from injury)."

Picking up for Thompson, an All-Star for each of the last five seasons, is no easy task, but Robinson eagerly awaits any challenge that is thrown his way.