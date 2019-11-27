The Impact of Altruism: Glenn Robinson III Gives Back

Glenn Robinson III recently finalized the establishment of his foundation, the ARI Foundation (Angels are Real Indeed), inspired by his 18-month old daughter Ariana. The foundation, aimed to empower involved fathers and support single mothers, focuses on the importance of quality parenting.

In an unexpected encounter at his new apartment building, Robinson found the perfect recipient to be the first beneficiary of his new charitable arm: Celia Roberts. As a single mother of two, Roberts has been living on limited means, but that’s never stopped her from being a pillar of hope and service to others.

Overtime, the pair frequently ran into one another, with Roberts offering to cook Robinson a home-cooked meal for his gracious act of kindness. Though Robinson stands at 6’6”, Roberts had no idea her new neighbor was on the Warriors’ roster. Glenn took his new neighbor, and friend, up on her offer, giving her the endearing nickname Ms. CeCe.

When Glenn and his brother knocked on Roberts’ door, Ms. CeCe opened her home with unequivocal kindness and hospitality. Despite her limited funds, she made sure to prepare a quality meal for her guests that they were sure to remember.

Roberts’ children joined their dinner, where Ms. CeCe shared that she had spent decades helping underserved members of the San Francisco community. Moreover, Robinson revealed he was a new member of the Golden State Warriors. Following their meal, Robinson knew he wanted to do something special for Roberts and her family — and that he did.

Glenn invited Ms. CeCe and her daughter for what the Roberts’ family believed was a standard lunch outing. To their surprise, the group arrived at a local furniture store where Robinson told Ms. CeCe she could pick out anything at the store to furnish her family’s new apartment.

Understandably, Roberts was overwhelmed with emotion, moved by Robinson’s warmth and generosity. At the end of the day, Ms. CeCe concluded her shopping spree with 29 new household items including bed frames, mattresses and a couch.

“If you aren’t using this platform to help people, it ain’t nothing,” Glenn Robinson III has shared, with his encounter with Roberts serving as an example of how small acts of kindness can have a significant and billowing impact.

Glenn Robinson III continues his community outreach and with the establishment of the ARI Foundation, Robinson will continue to establish a profound legacy of his own, on and off the court.