In celebration of Women’s Empowerment Month, the back-the-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, in partnership with Rakuten, held a Future Leaders Experience with youth from Girls, Inc., ahead of Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Future Leaders Experience focused on introducing young women in middle school to careers in sports. Before the game, the Warriors and Rakuten assembled a panel of successful women to share their advice and insight with the young group. The panel, moderated by NBC Sports Bay Area and Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke, featured Sonya Curry, two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker, Rakuten Ebates COO Adrienne Down Coulson and California Women’s Basketball Head Coach Lindsay Gottlieb. Together the women discussed important topics about overcoming obstacles, building confidence, teamwork, passion and how preparation yields rewarding results.

Sonya Curry, who says she has shares the same encouraging advice with (her three-time NBA champ/ Steph) said, "Just don't give up. Be persistent. If you have a goal, keep keep keep keep keep chugging at it. Don't give up because the moment that you probably think that 'uh it's not gunna happen,' it's gunna happen. So you just gotta keep at it." Sonya's advice rang in tune with Candace Parker's wisdom, who spoke on the importance of putting in the time to improve your craft.

Candace Parker and Lindsay Gottlieb mentioned stories about Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, whose work ethic had an everlasting impact on both women, with Summitt practicing what she preached and always going the extra mile. The women furthermore discussed the importance of seeking other female mentors to learn from, with Lindsay Gottlieb concluding, "If you're inspired to think about what's possible for you, that's what today is all about...You can have it all. It's out there for you as women."

Followed by the panel discussion, the girls from Girls, Inc., then shadowed twelve Warriors employees throughout their game-day duties from various departments, including game operations, public relations, corporate partnerships, and more. The girls also watched the game from a luxury suite and were honored during a halftime presentation alongside their inspirational panelists. Together, the Warriors and Rakuten understand the importance of providing young girls with the knowledge and tools imperative for future success, both on and off the court.