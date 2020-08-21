Fitz Files from Orlando: Lottery Reactions, Bubble Life and Playoff Observations

Warriors Broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald is in Orlando to broadcast select games from the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. While in Florida, the Warriors' television play-by-play broadcaster for the last 23 seasons checks in to provide updates on his experiences and observations from the NBA Bubble.

Okay, let’s start with the lottery results – No. 2 pick for the Warriors. As you might imagine the rest of the NBA had a few semi-serious “congrats” but everyone knows the Warriors will be back and adding another talented young player to Steph, Klay, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond, Marquese Chriss, Eric Paschall, Kevon Looney and friends only makes the Warriors better. And the rest of the league knows it. Can’t wait for next season!

Also from an historical point, look at “dynasty” teams and the results shortly after their title runs. For example, the Lakers were in the lottery for six straight years until this season. The Bulls dropped off significantly after the Michael Jordan era. The Warriors have a chance to make history after five straight Finals and the best six-year regular season run ever to bounce back after only one down year and become a contender again. As rough as this year was, there is plenty to be excited about for next season.

Life in the Bubble

I have the call for Utah/Denver Game 3 at 1 p.m. today on TNT, series tied at 1-1. A number of people have asked about many things in Orlando so here are a few items. Reminder signs are everywhere on how to handle yourself.

You are temperature checked daily and then get a wristband so everyone knows you don’t have a fever. You are tested regularly and I had another Covid 19 test this morning. As far as getting to the arena, we have luxury buses essentially to ourselves. You wear a mask but there is open seating everywhere.

The most dangerous item in our production trailer is the temptation of far too many snacks. TNT spoils us. And who doesn’t like Sour Patch kids!!

The broadcast “booth” is literally a plexiglass box that separates the broadcasters, statistician and production people for our broadcast. It takes a little getting used to but fortunately 27 years of calling basketball games helps out.

Playoff Observation

Without plane travel the players have had a tremendous energy level in most every game. The every-other day scheduling has allowed each series to develop a rhythm and with a very intimate venue the shooting backdrop has produced some eye-popping FG% performances.

So far so good with the NBA Playoffs and overall season restart. Fingers crossed and I’m honored to play a small part in the completion of this season.