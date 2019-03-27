Fans of Dub Nation: Candace I.

When you step into Candace I’s first grade classroom, it’s difficult to tell whether you’re in an elementary school or a junior Warriors fan club. The walls are covered in drawings of players, team banners and inspirational quotes. Nearly everything is blue and yellow. She teaches her students with the same enthusiasm as a fan rooting on their favorite team. Everyone in her classroom is active, engaged and you get the sense that each of their contributions genuinely matter. Candace has managed to find a way to apply principles from the game her students love into valuable life lessons that enrich their education. We visited Hillcrest Elementary School to find out what inspired her to bring her favorite team into the classroom.

GSW: What inspired you to do what you do, bringing it into the classroom for the kids?

CI: The team, their selflessness in their approach to play and the way teamwork is so pronounced in all that they do. They look like they’re having so much fun when they’re out there. That’s an inspiration for children to learn how to work as a team. Because once they grow up and enter whatever profession they decide to be in, teamwork is really important. So to me, that’s the biggest inspiration.

GSW: Have the kids responded well? Has it worked?

CI: One of my phrases on the door is “Awesome happens when we comes before me.” That’s been our mantra. That also helps them to learn how to spell awesome correctly. When they see that ‘we’ comes before ‘me’, they can fill in the other letters. And it really brings home that, “Okay, sometimes I need to put my own needs aside for the benefit of the whole team.”

GSW: What’s the response been outside of the classroom?

CI: The Warriors are such an inspiration to so many people for so many different reasons. I think a parent came and took photos [of our classroom] and put them on Instagram. I don’t normally take photos and don’t use any social media, so the fact that social media is that powerful, that it can get picked up on a feed and it led to this, it’s been pretty eye opening for me. Because I’m not one to enjoy the spotlight, so it is interesting to see how it’s taken on a life of its own. The Warriors are such a strong organization, starting from the coach, and I feel that my role as a teacher is to coach them. They’re actually making the decisions, but I’m coaching them to make good choices, so I see a lot of natural connections that can be made.

GSW: Can you talk more basketball and making choices?

CI: When you’re a child, that’s how you learn, through mistakes. But they see the impact that this has on a team, or the impact of another child saying ‘We want you as part of our team.’ They realize that they are an important part of this team, and that I need to do my part to contribute, because there are people counting on me. It’s not an easy concept for 6 or 7-year olds because they’re still all about themselves, developmentally. But I’ve definitely seen that change over the course of the year. It’s really cool to see.

GSW: Do you have a favorite fan moment that others may not know about?

CI: My mother in law, she’s 85 years old. She’s a die-hard Stephen Curry fan. Her name for the Warriors is “Curryiers.” She lives down in LA, but this is her team. Last February, we flew her up from LA. I took her to a game. Seeing her face light up, when she was that close to her favorite player, it was pretty special.