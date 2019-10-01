Excitement the Main Theme at Dubs’ Media Day

You could say that the 2019-2020 NBA season is officially underway as the Warriors wrap-up their Media Day here at Chase Center. Tuesday is the beginning of Training Camp, Fueled by Gatorade, and the preseason tips off on Friday preseason tips off on Friday when the Dubs host the Los Angeles Lakers for the first basketball game ever at Chase Center.

But after an offseason that saw the team’s roster take on a more youthful look, how are the Dubs feeling about the upcoming camp?

The one word used frequently and by many of the Dubs during the Media Day press conferences was “excited.”

Take a listen to the Warriors Sound podcast below for complete coverage of the Media Day press conferences, and take a peek top quotes of the day:

Head Coach Steve Kerr on what moving into Chase Center means for the team:

“Well I’m excited about it: it’s a very different season. Every year is a different challenge and the circumstances are unique… A new building is almost a metaphor for how we can approach the season: we’ve got a chance to reset some things.”

"I'm trying to act like I've been here before like I'm this cool 10-year vet, but no. This is so cool to me."



-D'Angelo Russell on the idea of playing with the Warriors pic.twitter.com/Xw1pUHU0BN — KNBR (@KNBR) September 30, 2019

Draymond Green on entering this season with a new roster:

“It is exciting… it’s a new challenge now, which as a competitor is very exciting. We’ve been to the mountain top with the previous group, we know how that feels. Can we do it again? Can we bring this team together and get back there?… That’ll be our focus moving forward.”

Kerr on the competition for minutes and rotation spots during camp:

“There should be plenty of intensity, plenty of motivation. We’ve got jobs on the line, we’ve got playing time at stake, we’ve got so much up in the air that there’s great opportunity for a lot of players to grab it, and you can only do that by competing.”

Stephen Curry on what he is looking forward to as the preseason gets underway:

“I’m just excited to get going, play in a preseason game on Saturday [October 5] and see what the new look is going to be. Every guy in the locker room is going to have a chance to help us succeed.”

"48 minutes a game for 82."



–Steph Curry on what the Warriors staff expects his workload to be likepic.twitter.com/FuSXWbLZXG — ESPN (@espn) September 30, 2019

Kevon Looney on his role headed into next season:

“I know I’m going to have a chance to play a big role and be part of a team that’s special and be one of those main guys. I’m really excited coming into this season to show my team and the rest of the league what I can do, and that I can provide for our team.”

Glenn Robinson III on covering Klay Thompson’s role on defense while he rehabs:

“The way that game is played now, to be able to play both sides of the court, I think is important especially with Klay being out. So, I’m very excited to have an opportunity to step-up and guard some elite-level guys… [and] to strap-up on the defensive end.”

Draymond Green said dealing with younger players will be different. Added none of young guys wanted to go to Janet Jackson concert with him. #Warriorspic.twitter.com/CdlteW5fHt — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 30, 2019

Kerr on Looney’s development and role headed into next season:

“I’ve got bigger plans for Loon… he’s one of our best players. He’s moved up the ladder considerably with all of the losses that we’ve had. Not only is he one of our best players, but he’s ones of the guys who has the most experience and the feel that we need with this group to try and incorporate the young guys. I’d like to play Looney as many minutes as possible.”

D’Angelo Russell’s first thoughts after playing a pick-up game with the squad:

“I played with [the Dubs] for the first time last week, and I literally called my dad, my brother, and I was like [laughing] ‘yo, this is about to be so fun.’”

Curry on being the oldest Dub on the roster:

“Stop reminding me!”

Green on Curry being the oldest player on the the Dubs:

“He’s not old. He’s 31 [years old]. He’s getting old — we’re all getting old. But he’s definitely not old.”

