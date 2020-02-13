All-Star Weekend Preview: Eric Paschall Headed to Chicago

Eric Paschall heads to Chicago to play in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars game as part of All-Star Weekend. He is one of 20 rookie and sophomore players voted into the event.

2020 NBA Rising Stars

Friday, February 14

Tipoff: 6:00 p.m.

Watch: TNT



Warriors rookie Eric Paschall has been a consistent contributor for the team on both sides of the floor through the 2019-20 NBA season. As such, he received the honor of being selected to participate in Friday’s 2020 NBA Rising Stars game as voted on by the league’s assistant coaches.

The game features 20 of the NBA’s top rookie and sophomore players. This year, the teams will be split into two teams of 10 with American-born players on Team USA facing off against players born abroad on Team World. Paschall, a native to New York, will play with Team USA.

Paschall will become the first Warrior to participate in the game since Harrison Barnes in 2014. He joins Barnes (2013-14), Stephen Curry (2010-11), Klay Thompson (2013), and Anthony Morrow (2010) as the Dubs to have played in the event over the last 10 years. Furthermore, Paschall and Morrow (undrafted) are the only players of the group to not be first round picks.

Paschall entered his rookie season as a second round selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, selected with the 41st overall pick by the Warriors. But his play through the early part of his budding career has been anything but that of a late pick.

Headed into All-Star weekend, the 23-year-old is averaging 13.2 points (5th among rookies) on 48.2% shooting from the field (6th), 4.7 rebounds (6th), and 26.7 minutes (9th) in 50 games (24 starts) this season. Paschall has scored 20-or-more points nine times and is the only rookie this season with multiple 20-point/10 rebound games. Additionally, he is one of just two rookies to have multiple 30-point games (Kendrick Nunn, Miami).

Paschall is just one of four second-round or undrafted players — the Charlotte Hornets Devonte’ Graham (34th overall, 2018), Miami Heat’s Kendrick Nunn (undrafted, 2019) and Detroit Pistons’ Svi Mykhailiuk (47th overall, 2018) — out of the 20 players selected to be in the 2020 showcase.

As Dub Nation has seen, Paschall shows no fear and has been at the center of many Dubs highlights this season. Friday is a chance to celebrate his success thus far and put his talents on display for the world to watch.