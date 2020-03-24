Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have impacted our everyday lives throughout Dub Nation. As we navigate this unprecedented situation together, the Warriors want to share some feel-good content in the midst of these uncertain times.

The Best of Eric Paschall’s Twitter Live Chat

Posted: Mar 24, 2020

Eric Paschall had fun with Dub Nation and basketball fans at large over the weekend. On Saturday evening, the Warriors rookie took-over the NBA’s twitter account to answer the public’s burning questions live.

Take a look at some of the best questions and answers from Paschall’s time on @NBA.




Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!

Tags
Paschall, Eric, Warriors

Related Content

Paschall, Eric

Warriors

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter