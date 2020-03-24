Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have impacted our everyday lives throughout Dub Nation. As we navigate this unprecedented situation together, the Warriors want to share some feel-good content in the midst of these uncertain times.
The Best of Eric Paschall’s Twitter Live Chat
Eric Paschall had fun with Dub Nation and basketball fans at large over the weekend. On Saturday evening, the Warriors rookie took-over the NBA’s twitter account to answer the public’s burning questions live.
Take a look at some of the best questions and answers from Paschall’s time on @NBA.
Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!
NEXT UP: