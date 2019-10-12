Pro Approved: Hooptopia at Thrive City

Warriors Hooptopia

For most of us, the likelihood of becoming a professional basketball player is unfortunately slim; however at Warriors Hooptopia, available exclusively at Thrive City, anyone can live out their hoop dreams.

At the first-ever Hooptopia, fans are able to experience all stages of a Warriors career from the anticipation of draft day to the euphoria of a winning a NBA championship, and everything in between. Guests of all ages are encouraged to explore the two-story exhibition which has no shortage of social media-worthy moments.

Tipping off his first year in the league, Dubs forward Eric Paschall put the Hooptopia experience to the test, ensuring the immersive exhibition was pro-approved. And to say the Warriors rook had a lot of fun may be a modest understatement.

Paschall started off participating in the physical combine portion of the experience, where the 6′ 7″ athlete measured his wingspan, vertical jump and agility.

The new Dub then customized his own jersey, resembling the threads he wears on gameday.

Paschall even sported in the Spash Zone, fully equipped with a ball pit, hoops and a slide.

Cradling an oversized Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, Paschall encountered the elation of a NBA championship win.

Which was naturally followed by a celebratory champagne shower, of course.

Based on the beaming smile on Eric Paschall’s face, it’s safe to say Warriors Hooptopia is a slam dunk experience. The imaginative exhibit is now open to the public, serving as a one-of-a-kind experience that will create memories for a lifetime.