Rookie Eric Paschall Knows No Fear

“I just can’t be scared,” said Warriors’ 41st overall pick of the 2019 Draft Eric Paschall after a Wednesday night 120-94 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Even though the night extended the Dubs’ losing streak to five games, Paschall added a bright spot for the team with one play on four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James. The play developed at the top of the right side of the three-point line where, after a two quick crossovers, Paschall drove towards the bucket with James in front of him. Paschall pushed James to the rim where he then made a left-handed layup.

let’s run that back one more time pic.twitter.com/gC3N18O7UL — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 14, 2019

“I feel like I just made a good move,” said Paschall after the game.

That was just one of several “good moves” Paschall has recently made though. Through just his first 11 games, Paschall has shown a relentless determination on the offensive side of the ball for the Dubs and a willingness to accept any challenge sent forth by opposing teams.

Case in point: watch what happened in the Warriors’ Monday game against the visiting Utah Jazz, just two nights before Paschall’s highlight against James.

After driving by Bojan Bogdanović, Paschall came face to face with the seven-foot-one-inch and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. But without hesitation, Paschall headed in, took the contact in front of the rim, and proceeded to send a floater over Gobert’s outreached arm for the bucket.

Throw it back just a few more days to last Friday when the Dubs visited the Minnesota Timberwolves and you will see Paschall in action again. That time, he took 2017-18 All-Defensive team honoree Robert Covington into the paint.

Dub Nation got to see Paschall’s effort in person at Chase Center on November 4 in a performance not yet to be forgotten. In the franchise’s first ever win in their new arena, in Paschall’s first career double-double (34 points, 13 rebounds), and on his 23rd birthday no less, he came through traffic for the rebound and beat a number of Portland Trail Blazers for the rebound. Paschall then leaped back up for the two-handed dunk to finish the play.

just gonna leave this here pic.twitter.com/3NgYa6mZmb — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 5, 2019

Whether it’s driving past, around, or into his defenders, and using the hesitations, pump fakes, and crossovers that are in his toolbox, Paschall is demonstrating his ability to get to the rim at the NBA level: “I just have confidence in myself in doing all those things.”

Not one to shy away from the moment, Paschall has shown Dub Nation the kind of player he is in a very short period of time: “Got to embrace the moment. That’s one thing I always try to do is be aggressive.”