Elite Eight: Eight Fun Facts About 8 First-Year Warriors
Get to know more about each of the Dubs’ Elite Eight
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr recently coined the phrase ‘Elite Eight’ in reference to the eight players who have played the bulk of the team’s games while injuries have kept the team’s stars sidelined for much, and in some cases all, of the season so far. From first cars to first jobs, learn eight fun facts about each of the Elite Eight, including the best advice they’ve been given.
Ky Bowman1. First car: 2001 Crown Victoria
2. Favorite musician: John Legend
3. Favorite TV show: Sons of Anarchy
4. Favorite sports team: Cincinnati Bengals
5. All-time favorite movie: The Pursuit of Happyness
6. Favorite U.S. city to visit on vacation: Miami
7. One thing people don’t know about you: Love horror movies
8. Best advice you’ve been given: Keep the smile on your face and don’t let anyone take it away
Eric Paschall1. First job: Camp Counselor
2. Person you admire the most: Parents
3. Major in College: Liberal Arts, plus three minors
4. Favorite sports memory: Winning a national championship at Villanova
5. One thing people don’t know about you: Youngest of 4, with 3 older sisters
6. Person you'd like to meet (living or deceased): MLK or Malcolm X
7. Greatest personal achievement: Graduating college
8. Best advice you’ve been given: Whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger
Jordan Poole1. Favorite musician: Logic
2. First car: 2006 Honda Accord
3. Favorite food: Chocolate chip cookies
4. All-time favorite movie: Interstellar
5. Person you'd like to meet (living or deceased): Will Smith
6. Favorite TV show: Rick and Morty
7. Favorite athlete to follow on social media: Odell Beckham Jr.
8. Best advice you’ve been given: You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take
Marquese Chriss1. Best childhood memory: Camping with family
2. First car: 1997 Chevy Suburban
3. Person you admire the most: Mom
4. Person you'd like to meet (living or deceased): Denzel Washington
5. All-time favorite movie: Bad Boys II
6. Favorite musician: Drake
7. Favorite U.S. city to visit on vacation: Seattle
8. Best advice you’ve been given: Never get too high, never get too low
Glenn Robinson III1. First job: Newspaper route
2. Greatest personal achievement: My daughter, Ariana
3. Languages other than English: A little bit of Spanish
4. Person you admire the most: Mom
5. Best childhood memory: An encounter with Michael Jordan
6. Non-basketball hobbies: Fishing and gardening
7. One thing people don’t know about you: Born premature
8. Best advice you’ve been given: Take everything one day at a time
Omari Spellman1. Favorite TV show: 13 Reasons Why
2. Favorite musician: Dante Clay
3. Person you'd like to meet (living or deceased): Tony Morrison
4. One thing people don’t know about you: Write poetry
5. Extracurricular clubs in high school or college: Chess Club, Book Club and Connect 4 Club
6. Special interest groups you’re involved in: Poetry Slam
7. After my NBA career, I hope to: Be a writer
8. Best advice you’ve been given: Be yourself, it’s gonna work out
Alec Burks1. Favorite musician: Jay Z
2. Favorite TV show: Snowfall
3. Favorite food: BBQ
4. Favorite athlete to follow on social media: Floyd Mayweather
5. One thing people don’t know about you: Great at billiards
6. Person you admire the most: Grandma and Mom
7. After my NBA career, I hope to: Watch my children grow old
8. Best advice you’ve been given: Everything happens for a reason
Willie Cauley-Stein1. All-time favorite movie: Semi-Pro
2. Pets: Two English Bulldogs
3. Favorite foreign country to visit on vacation: Philippines
4. Person you'd like to meet (living or deceased): Jimi Hendrix
5. Player (past or present) to play against a one-on-one game: Shaq
6. Non-basketball hobbies: Fishing and Painting
7. Pregame rituals: A good nap followed by eating two corn dogs
8. Best advice you’ve been given: Not being worried about what the other man has
