Elite Eight: Eight Fun Facts About 8 First-Year Warriors

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr recently coined the phrase ‘Elite Eight’ in reference to the eight players who have played the bulk of the team’s games while injuries have kept the team’s stars sidelined for much, and in some cases all, of the season so far. From first cars to first jobs, learn eight fun facts about each of the Elite Eight, including the best advice they’ve been given.

Ky Bowman

1. First car: 2001 Crown Victoria2. Favorite musician: John Legend3. Favorite TV show:4. Favorite sports team: Cincinnati Bengals5. All-time favorite movie:6. Favorite U.S. city to visit on vacation: Miami7. One thing people don’t know about you: Love horror movies8. Best advice you’ve been given: Keep the smile on your face and don’t let anyone take it away

Eric Paschall

1. First job: Camp Counselor2. Person you admire the most: Parents3. Major in College: Liberal Arts, plus three minors4. Favorite sports memory: Winning a national championship at Villanova5. One thing people don’t know about you: Youngest of 4, with 3 older sisters6. Person you'd like to meet (living or deceased): MLK or Malcolm X7. Greatest personal achievement: Graduating college8. Best advice you’ve been given: Whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger

Jordan Poole

1. Favorite musician: Logic2. First car: 2006 Honda Accord3. Favorite food: Chocolate chip cookies4. All-time favorite movie:5. Person you'd like to meet (living or deceased): Will Smith6. Favorite TV show:7. Favorite athlete to follow on social media: Odell Beckham Jr.8. Best advice you’ve been given: You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take

Marquese Chriss

1. Best childhood memory: Camping with family2. First car: 1997 Chevy Suburban3. Person you admire the most: Mom4. Person you'd like to meet (living or deceased): Denzel Washington5. All-time favorite movie:6. Favorite musician: Drake7. Favorite U.S. city to visit on vacation: Seattle8. Best advice you’ve been given: Never get too high, never get too low

Glenn Robinson III

1. First job: Newspaper route2. Greatest personal achievement: My daughter, Ariana3. Languages other than English: A little bit of Spanish4. Person you admire the most: Mom5. Best childhood memory: An encounter with Michael Jordan6. Non-basketball hobbies: Fishing and gardening7. One thing people don’t know about you: Born premature8. Best advice you’ve been given: Take everything one day at a time

Omari Spellman

1. Favorite TV show:2. Favorite musician: Dante Clay3. Person you'd like to meet (living or deceased): Tony Morrison4. One thing people don’t know about you: Write poetry5. Extracurricular clubs in high school or college: Chess Club, Book Club and Connect 4 Club6. Special interest groups you’re involved in: Poetry Slam7. After my NBA career, I hope to: Be a writer8. Best advice you’ve been given: Be yourself, it’s gonna work out

Alec Burks

1. Favorite musician: Jay Z2. Favorite TV show:3. Favorite food: BBQ4. Favorite athlete to follow on social media: Floyd Mayweather5. One thing people don’t know about you: Great at billiards6. Person you admire the most: Grandma and Mom7. After my NBA career, I hope to: Watch my children grow old8. Best advice you’ve been given: Everything happens for a reason

Willie Cauley-Stein

1. All-time favorite movie:2. Pets: Two English Bulldogs3. Favorite foreign country to visit on vacation: Philippines4. Person you'd like to meet (living or deceased): Jimi Hendrix5. Player (past or present) to play against a one-on-one game: Shaq6. Non-basketball hobbies: Fishing and Painting7. Pregame rituals: A good nap followed by eating two corn dogs8. Best advice you’ve been given: Not being worried about what the other man has