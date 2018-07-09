(Nike)

Kevin Durant Visits Asia

Posted: Jul 09, 2018

Fresh off another NBA Championship and Finals MVP award, Kevin Durant is spending part of his summer in Asia with Nike Basketball. In conjunction with the launch of the KD 11 (Durant's signature shoe), the international journey began in Guangzhou before continuing in Manila and wrapping up this week in Taipei.






