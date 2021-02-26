Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs return home to seek their first three-game winning streak of the 2020-21 season against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday (7:00 p.m., NBCSBA). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors-Hornets big night for Wiseman to solidify ROY bid

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole spotlights James Wiseman and fellow rookie LaMelo Ball in Friday's matchup at Chase Center. » Read Full Story

Why Adams says Warriors are becoming an East Coast-style team

Coming off back-to-back victories, the Warriors are grinding out wins and relying on their defense. » Read Full Story

How Warriors' Steph Curry transformed himself into a quality defender

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on Stephen Curry's impact on the Dubs' defense as the squad surges to the fourth-best defense in the the league. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Kerr changed mind on challenge rule, explains Dubs strategy

"I actually kind of like it now. We've figured out that we can do a better job of when and how to use it," Head Coach Steve Kerr said of the coach's challenge rule. » Read Full Story

Ask Kerith: Will Warriors reunite with Cousins, other ex-Dubs?

In the latest Ask Kerith Mailbag, NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke answers pressing questions asked by Dub Nation. » Read Full Story