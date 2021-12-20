Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr became the fifth-fastest coach to record 400 career victories, Dubs rookies are making the most of their first year and more of the latest team news from around the web.

Warriors’ Steve Kerr reaches coaching milestone in near-record time

Head Coach Steve Kerr became the fifth-fastest coach to record 400 career victories, becoming only the third in franchise history to reach the milestone. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph Curry’s impact on the record book: Why his 3-point record will stand

Bruce Jenkins of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines Stephen Curry's historic record and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

GP2 solidifying hidden gem status with improved 3-point sho

Over the last nine games, Gary Payton II has established himself as an outside threat, making 44 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. » Read Full Story

Kawakami: Steph Curry’s outer limits, Jonathan Kuminga’s role and more Warriors stat analysis

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic outlines the Warriors' 2021-22 season so far. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Kerr encouraged by Moody after Warriors' loss to Raptors

"He's got a good feel," Head Coach Steve Kerr said about Warriors rookie Moses Moody. » Read Full Story