Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Draymond Green leads the team in the right direction, Stephen Curry is having the best defensive season of his career and more of the latest team news from around the web.
How Steph improved defense, became two-way force for Warriors
NBC Sports Bay Area's Kendra Andrews outlines why Stephen Curry is having the best defensive season of his career. » Read Full Story
GP2 explains why he and young Warriors listen to Draymond
"Draymond (Green) is our leader," Gary Payton II shared on the Dubs Talk podcast. » Read Full Story
Amick: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Warriors have the ‘juice’ again
Sam Amick of The Athletic spolights why the Dubs are "the best-basketball-show-on-Earth." » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
How the Warriors got “back up” to dynasty form
“We’re chasing wins this year,” Warriors Head Coach recently shared with media. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Draymond saw Curry flurry coming in Warriors' win vs. Clippers
"You saw the (Curry) flurry coming," Draymond Green shared after the Warriors' win on Sunday. » Read Full Story
