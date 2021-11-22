Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Draymond Green shares his rediscovered "love for the game" this season and more of the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors' Draymond Green says he's rediscovered 'love for the game,' wants to be DPOY again

"I've just found that love and joy for the game and I'm just enjoying playing basketball and controlling what I can control," Draymond Green shared following the Warriors' fourth staright win. » Read Full Story

Poole joins KD as only Warriors with this unique stat line

Jordan Poole joins Kevin Durant as the only other player in Warriors franchise history to have scored 33 or more points on 13 or fewer field goal attempts. » Read Full Story

Thompson: The many motivations of Draymond Green

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic outlines the many motivations of Draymond Green. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

The Steph Curry system: How the superstar's longevity has propelled Warriors back into title contention

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports spolights Stephen Curry's longevity in the league and more. » Read Full Story

Draymond's evolved lifestyle has been key to Warriors' start

“I feel incredible and I take better care of my body today than I ever have,” Draymond Green shared after Sunday's victory at Chase Center. » Read Full Story