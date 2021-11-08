Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
With three weeks of the 2021-22 season is in the books, the Warriors are riding the momentum of a NBA best 8-1 record. Stay up-to-date on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
'Phenomenal' Warriors' second unit continues to impress Kerr
"Phenomenal," Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared on the Dubs' second unit performance. » Read Full Story
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors keep rising with 8-1 start
The Warriors are sitting pretty at the top of the Western Conference standings at 8-1. » Read Full Story
Bjelica producing at elite level as key Warriors reserve
NBC Sports Bay Area's Grant Liffman outlines three observations from the first three weeks of the Warriors' 2021-22 season. » Read Full Story
Warriors lead NBA in multiple key categories amid hot start
The Warriors' depth and defense have been on full display so far this season. » Read Full Story
The unique skillset Gary Payton II gives the Golden State Warriors
Gary Payton II is tied for the team lead with nine dunks despite playing only 92 total minutes. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
