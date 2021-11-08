Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

With three weeks of the 2021-22 season is in the books, the Warriors are riding the momentum of a NBA best 8-1 record. Stay up-to-date on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

'Phenomenal' Warriors' second unit continues to impress Kerr

"Phenomenal," Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared on the Dubs' second unit performance.

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors keep rising with 8-1 start

The Warriors are sitting pretty at the top of the Western Conference standings at 8-1.

Bjelica producing at elite level as key Warriors reserve

NBC Sports Bay Area's Grant Liffman outlines three observations from the first three weeks of the Warriors' 2021-22 season.

Warriors lead NBA in multiple key categories amid hot start

The Warriors' depth and defense have been on full display so far this season.

The unique skillset Gary Payton II gives the Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II is tied for the team lead with nine dunks despite playing only 92 total minutes.