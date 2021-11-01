Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

With two weeks of the NBA season is in the books, Warriors basketball is back in full effect. Stay up-to-date on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors City Edition Jerseys

The Warriors recently unveiled their "Moments Mixtape" City Edition uniform for the 2021-22 NBA season. » Read Full Story

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors among league best at 5-1

The Warriors are one of six teams with a 5-1 record, as detailed by Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area. » Read Full Story

Five observations: Draymond Green sparks Warriors’ win over Thunder in Jonathan Kuminga’s debut

Anthony Slater of The Athletic outlines five observations from the Warriors' win on Sunday. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Klay dresses up as Larry 'Legend' Bird for Halloween

Klay Thompson is a living legend, so some would say his Halloween costume was pretty fitting. » Read Full Story

Warriors security Jonathan Amey Jr. gets a G League tryout

A Warriors security guard receives a rare opportunity that will most certainly last him a lifetime. » Read Full Story