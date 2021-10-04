Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Head Coach Steve Kerr discusses the team's 'small ball' lineup and more of the latest team news from around the web.

Andre Iguodala making an impression at Warriors training camp

Andre Iguodala's ability to read defenses, get the team in an offensive flow and mentor young players already is making him an asset for the Warriors. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors To Host Open Practice, Presented by Chase, on Saturday, October 9

The Golden State Warriors will host Open Practice, presented by Chase, at Chase Center on Saturday, October 9. » Read Full Story

Warriors' Moses Moody is not a typical rookie. He's elevated elite players since high school

Rookie Moses Moody is in a league of his own, according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

'Small' Warriors will lean on shooting, spacing on offense

“When we say small-ball, it doesn’t necessarily mean small. It means more space, more shooting," Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared with media. » Read Full Story

Warriors burning questions: Can Wiseman become threat down low?

James Wiseman looks ahead to his second NBA season and more. » Read Full Story