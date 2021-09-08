Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Former Warrior Jarrett Jack shares on new Dub Jonathan Kuminga and more of the latest team news from around the web.

Ex-Warrior Jack sees big things in Kuminga's future

"He has an opportunity to be one of the top two-way guys in the league. He has the length, the athleticism and the wingspan to be disruptive on defense," former Warrior Jarrett Jack shared on new Dub Jonathan Kuminga.

Warriors appear to be getting #HeadbandKlay in 2021-22

Klay Thompson implies he'll bring the headband back for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Reasons for optimism and pessimism about Warriors this year

NBC Sports Bay Area's Kendra Andrews outlines reasons for optimism and pessimism for the Warriors this season.

Warriors’ Steph Curry joins Tom Brady in deal with cryptocurrency firm, including charity support

Superstars Stephen Curry and Tom Brady endorse the cryptocurrency exchange firm FTX.

Biggest question about Klay's return isn't his shooting

Dub Nation looks ahead to Klay Thompson's return and more.