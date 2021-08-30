Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Kevon Looney takes over as school principal, Stephen Curry starts a new foundation for female athletes and more of the latest team news from around the web.

Golden State Warrior Kevon Looney takes over as principal in Oakland for the day?

As part of the Warriors Back to School in the Bay program, Kevon Looney stood in as principal for the day at Westlake Middle School in Oakland. » Read Full Story

Mulder shares first impressions of Dubs rookies Kuminga, Moody

"We can spend some time together on the court, off the court, just getting to know each other well, get that chemistry going right from the jump." Mychal Mulder told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kendra Andrews and Grant Liffmann. » Read Full Story

Steph’s new foundation showcases female equality commitment

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are starting a scholarship foundation for female athletes at Davidson College. » Read Full Story

This one hits home…@ayeshacurry & I are excited to announce the Curry Family Women’s Athletics Initiative aimed at helping close the inequity gap in women’s sports starting with @DavidsonCollege. It's on all of us to help female scholar-athletes keep shining. Let’s goooo Cats! pic.twitter.com/9AcX5Nubi2 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 26, 2021

Warriors' Looney named Drew League Championship Game MVP

Kevon Looney was named MVP of the championship game after scoring 25 points and 14 rebounds in a 92-91 overtime win. » Read Full Story

Steph had a great reaction to kid who plays just like him

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry took notice of a young player replicating his moves on the court. » Read Full Story