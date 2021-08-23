Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Klay Thompson's former teammates and coaches share their best stories of the guard and more of the latest news from around the web.
The randomness of Klay Thompson: ‘It’s impossible to know him and not love him’
A dozen of Klay Thompson's former teammates and coaches share their best stories of the guard. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Five must-see Warriors games for the 2021-22 NBA season
Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area features five must-see matchups of the Warriors' 2021-22 season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Chase Center to require proof of vaccination to attend games, events
Chase Center announces venue entry vaccination requirements for the upcoming 2021-22 season. » Read Full Story
Warriors sharpshooter Jessup improved throughout Summer League — but can he make the roster?
Guard Justinian Jessup had a productive performance in Warriors' final Summer League game. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Warriors' 2021-22 schedule highlighted by national TV appearances, grueling travel
The Warriors are slated dozens of showcase games following the 2021-22 NBA schedule release. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
