Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

The Summer League Warriors wrap up play in Las Vegas this week and more of the latest team news from around the web.

Warriors rookie Moody making quiet noise in Summer League

“Just coming out with an aggressive mindset, trying to do what I can,” rookie Moses Moody said of his Summer League play. » Read Full Story

JTA incredibly surprises camper with free trip to Cancun camp

Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson gave one camper a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. » Read Full Story

Warriors notebook: Jonathan Kuminga’s encouraging passes, Moses Moody’s scoring and a roster update

Anthony Slater of The Athletic spotlights Jonathan Kuminga's passing abilities and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

With Klay, brains, rookies and Kerr, the fun is back in Warriorsland

Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle believes the Warriors will be the NBA’s most interesting and fun team next season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Kawakami: What we learned about the Warriors this offseason — bigger roles, financial choices and more

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic writes on the Warriors' offseason and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required