Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Posted: Jul 19, 2021

Draymond Green will represent Team USA this summer at the Tokyo Olympics and Head Coach Steve Kerr discusses the Warriors' future in the latest Dubs Weekly.

Why Draymond, Warriors will benefit from Olympic experience
"I just think it's so great for him to be in this situation and it's so great for us with Team USA but it's also great for the Warriors," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared regarding Draymond Green. » Read Full Story


Steve Kerr details the Kenny Atkinson hire, Warriors’ coaching changes and gives a Klay Thompson update
While serving as an assistant coach for Team USA, Head Coach Steve Kerr spoke with The Athletic to discuss hiring Kenny Atkinson, the Warriors' shifting coaching staff and provide an update on Klay Thompson. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


Warriors' Draymond Green fears no 'end in sight' of pandemic as Olympics approach
Draymond Green discusses the implications the pandemic continues to have on the Olympics and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


Wiseman on schedule, will be ready for Warriors training camp
"Over the long haul, we're gonna develop James (Wiseman) and we feel like he's gonna be our starting center at some point for a long, long time." Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared. » Read Full Story


Warriors given shockingly good odds to win 2022 NBA Finals
PointsBet has the Warriors with the fourth-best odds to win the 2022 NBA championship at +900, as detailed by NBC Sports Bay Area's Kendra Andrews. » Read Full Story


Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.


Tags
Warriors, Dubs Daily

Related Content

Warriors

Dubs Daily

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter