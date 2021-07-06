Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

James Wiseman details his welcome to the NBA moment, Stephen Curry's trading card is sold at a record-breaking price and more of the latest team news from around the web.

How Giannis gave Wiseman his welcome to the NBA moment

James Wiseman details his welcome to the NBA moment with Giannis Antetokounmpo and more. » Read Full Story

Warriors’ Nico Mannion leads Italy to first Olympics qualification in 17 years

Guard Nico Mannion averaged 17.7 points per game during Italy's Olympic qualifying tournament. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

New Record Set For Most Expensive Sports Card: Steph Curry Rookie Sells For $5.9 Million

Stephen Curry's rookie sports card sold for $5.9 million, setting a record for the highest price ever paid for a trading card. » Read Full Story

Warriors Assistant Coach Mike Brown Gets Nigeria Ready For The Olympics

Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown will serve as head coach of the Nigerian national basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics. » Read Full Story

Kawakami: Deal James Wiseman? Use the lottery picks? A realistic evaluation of the Warriors’ options

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic outlines the Warriors' options as they look ahead to the 2021 NBA Draft. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required