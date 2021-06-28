Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr joins the Olympic coaching staff and more of the latest team news from around the web.

What Kerr's most excited about coaching Team USA Olympic team

"I'm really excited to be on the Olympic coaching staff," Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared. » Read Full Story

Golden State Warriors' Thrive City announces plans for summer series

The Warriors will host the Thrive City Block Party, presented by Chase on July 3-4. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Lucky No. 7? Warriors prove talent can be found outside of top 6 picks

Historically, the Warriors have had late lottery success, as outlined by Nick Lozito of the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

JTA's social justice mission is to 'impact people's lives'

As one of five finalists for the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, Juan Toscano-Anderson discusses the impact he wants to make off the court. » Read Full Story

Sunday Randomness: Could the Warriors move up in the NBA Draft?

The Warriors have big decisions to make as they look ahead to the NBA Draft, as detailed by Marcus Thompson of The Athletic. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required