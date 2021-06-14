Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Juan Toscano-Anderson is named a finalist for NBA’s inaugural social justice award and more of the latest team news from around the web.

Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson a finalist for NBA’s inaugural social justice award

Juan Toscano-Anderson has been named a finalist for the NBA’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, an honor that recognizes a current player for pursuing social justice. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors' Steph Curry relishes offseason of family time, giving back to Oakland

Stephen Curry's Eat.Play.Learn. foundation continues to change the game for good, as detailed by Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph makes five of Warriors' 10 wildest shots of season

Take a look back at ten of the Warriors' wildest circus shots from the 2020-21 season. » Read Full Story

Sunday Randomness: Warriors avoid controversy, honor McClymonds with new court

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic outlines the unveiling of the McClymonds High School gym, recently refurbished by the Warriors. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors might just miss out on 'historically great' draft class

There's an high level of enthusiasm about the top of this year's draft class, as detailed by NBC Sports Bay Area's Brian Witt. » Read Full Story