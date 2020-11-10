Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Read up on Stephen Curry’s gift to Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and more team news leading up to the 2020 NBA Draft in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.
Ranking Warriors' five best NBA draft lottery picks since 1989
Ahead of the Warriors picking at No. 2 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole reflects on the five best lottery picks in franchise history. » Read Full Story
Warriors Celebrate VP Elect Kamala Harris Victory With A Special Gift
Two-time MVP Stephen Curry shared a special message with Bay Area native and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. » Read Full Story
Ranking five Warriors 2020 Christmas Day matchups we want to see
NBC Sports Bay Area's Ali Thanawalla takes a look at five potential Christmas Day matchups for the Dubs. » Read Full Story
Draymond Green celebrates chance for NBA champs to renew White House tradition
Though the Warriors didn’t make the traditional championship visit to the White House after winning NBA titles in 2017 and 2018, there's a possibility that could change in the future. » Read Full Story
NBA activism playing huge role in close presidential outcome
NBC Sports Bay Area highlights the NBA’s role in the outcome of the most consequential presidential election in decades. » Read Full Story
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: