Read up on Stephen Curry’s gift to Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and more team news leading up to the 2020 NBA Draft in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Ranking Warriors' five best NBA draft lottery picks since 1989

Ahead of the Warriors picking at No. 2 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole reflects on the five best lottery picks in franchise history. » Read Full Story

Warriors Celebrate VP Elect Kamala Harris Victory With A Special Gift

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry shared a special message with Bay Area native and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. » Read Full Story

Oakland’s own makes history. pic.twitter.com/PCFH14iaTx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 7, 2020

Ranking five Warriors 2020 Christmas Day matchups we want to see

NBC Sports Bay Area's Ali Thanawalla takes a look at five potential Christmas Day matchups for the Dubs. » Read Full Story

Draymond Green celebrates chance for NBA champs to renew White House tradition

Though the Warriors didn’t make the traditional championship visit to the White House after winning NBA titles in 2017 and 2018, there's a possibility that could change in the future. » Read Full Story

NBA activism playing huge role in close presidential outcome

NBC Sports Bay Area highlights the NBA’s role in the outcome of the most consequential presidential election in decades. » Read Full Story