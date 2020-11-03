The Warriors reveal their latest 'Oakland Forever' threads, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shares his thoughts on the Dubs’ return to contention, and the team continues to encourage voter participation in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Kerr says ease of Chase ballot drop-off a 'symbol of Bay Area’

“This is a symbol of the Bay Area. Regardless of who you're voting for, let's give everybody the right as easily and conveniently as possible because people deserve that.” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared after dropping off his ballot at Thrive City. » Read Full Story

Thompson: Warriors highlight their commitment to Oakland with new jersey

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic shares his thoughts on the Warriors’ newly-revealed ‘Oakland Forever’ jerseys. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors coach Steve Kerr hands in his ballot at Chase Center

Head Coach Steve Kerr handed out ‘I Voted’ stickers at the Thrive City ballot drop-off location » Read Full Story

Q+A: Adam Silver ‘very confident’ Warriors will return to contention

In an exclusive interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke on why he believes the Warriors will return to contention next season, what that could mean for the broadcast ratings, and much more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors’ Draymond Green last voted in 2008. Why he’s vowing to turn out for 2020 election

Draymond Green will be voting for the first time since 2008, vowing to vote with greater insight and awareness. » Read Full Story