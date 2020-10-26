Read up on the proposed start date of the 2020-21 NBA season and how it could potentially affect the Warriors in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

NBA start target: December 22, before Christmas, 72 games, end by Olympics

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports on the NBA’s proposed start date of the 2020-21 season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

How an early start to the next NBA season impacts the Warriors

Bay Area News Group’s Wes Goldberg spotlights how an early start to the 2020-21 season could impact the Warriors. » Read Full Story

Why Zaza hasn't cashed check from secret bet with Klay

On the latest Runnin Plays podcast, Zaza Pachulia discusses a bet between him and former teammate Klay Thompson. » Listen Now

Best and worst cases for the Warriors, the Knicks and the teams we haven't seen since March

ESPN's Nick Friedell writes on the Dubs’ best and worst case scenarios as they look ahead to next season. » Read Full Story

5 key ways Warriors could be affected by NBA’s December start proposal

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines five ways the Dubs could be affected by an early season start date. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required