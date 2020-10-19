Read up on Stephen Curry’s book club and more team news leading up to the 2020 NBA Draft in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Stephen Curry talks about his latest venture: A book club

The Washington Post spotlights two-time MVP Stephen Curry’s new ‘Underrated' book club. » Read Full Story

NBA Power Rankings 2020: Where all 30 teams stand before draft

With the 2019-20 NBA season finally over, NBC Sports Bay Area’s James Ham ranks all 30 teams ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft. » Read Full Story

Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry replace Tiger Woods, Tom Brady for latest charity golf match

Stephen Curry will partner with Peyton Manning for 'The Match: Champions for Change' golf event at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Arizona on Nov. 27. » Read Full Story

Nuggets' Murray cites two reasons why Steph is hardest cover

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray explains why Stephen Curry is the toughest cover on the hardwood. » Read Full Story

Game Changers: Class of 2020

Warriors Senior Vice President of Marketing recognized as part of the 10th class of Game Changers: Women in Sports Business. » Read Full Story