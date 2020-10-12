Learn how the Dubs are taking direct action to encourage civic engagement and more team news in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Sports industry is taking direct action on voting, facilitating safe and accessible polling sites

The Warriors and other NBA teams are employing a number of tactics in an effort to encourage voter participation in the upcoming general election. » Read Full Story

Steph third greatest player of all time, Henry Abbott says

“I like pioneers -- he invented a new way to play," True Hoop’s Henry Abbott shared regarding two-time MVP Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story

NBA Power Rankings, way-too-early edition: Next for Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and all 30 teams

Read up on where the Warriors land in ESPN’s early 2021 power rankings. » Read Full Story

Warriors Basketball Academy using technology to provide safe physically distanced workouts

The Warriors Basketball Academy, set to reopen its doors in early November, has been transformed for safe and physically distanced workouts adhering to all COVID-19 protocols. » Read Full Story

Kawakami: Steve Kerr and the Warriors’ true, unchanging, undeniable identity

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic highlights that though much has changed this year, the Warriors’ sense of who they are remains intact. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required