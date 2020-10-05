The Warriors wrap up their minicamp this week and more team news in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Poole showing Warriors he's 'obsessed' with getting better

“He’s been the most consistent presence in this building,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared on Jordan Poole and his work ethic over the summer. » Read Full Story

How Marquese Chriss’ playmaking can help lead the Warriors back to the playoffs

Wes Goldberg of the East Bay Times spotlights how Marquese Chriss’ playmaking abilities could be key in cementing his status as part of the Warriors’ future. » Read Full Story

Klay taking it slow, Looney looks ready as Dubs camp wraps

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole outlines four takeaways from the Dubs’ minicamp. » Read Full Story

Warriors Soundcloud: Juan Toscano-Anderson - Mini Camp

“It’s been great,” Juan Toscano-Anderson said while in the Dubble. » Listen Now

Sunday Randomness: 49ers dialing up blitzes; can the Warriors land Myles Turner?

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic highlights Myles Turner as a viable centerpiece for the Warriors next season and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required