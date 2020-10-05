Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Warriors wrap up their minicamp this week and more team news in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.
Poole showing Warriors he's 'obsessed' with getting better
“He’s been the most consistent presence in this building,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared on Jordan Poole and his work ethic over the summer. » Read Full Story
How Marquese Chriss’ playmaking can help lead the Warriors back to the playoffs
Wes Goldberg of the East Bay Times spotlights how Marquese Chriss’ playmaking abilities could be key in cementing his status as part of the Warriors’ future. » Read Full Story
Klay taking it slow, Looney looks ready as Dubs camp wraps
NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole outlines four takeaways from the Dubs’ minicamp. » Read Full Story
Warriors Soundcloud: Juan Toscano-Anderson - Mini Camp
“It’s been great,” Juan Toscano-Anderson said while in the Dubble. » Listen Now
Sunday Randomness: 49ers dialing up blitzes; can the Warriors land Myles Turner?
Marcus Thompson of The Athletic highlights Myles Turner as a viable centerpiece for the Warriors next season and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
