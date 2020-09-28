Klay Thompson joined practice for the first time in 470 days and more team news in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Klay Thompson takes part in full practice 470 days after tearing ACL in Finals

“It was just great to have him out there,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared following Klay Thompson’s first official team practice since injury in the 2019 Finals. » Read Full Story

Why Gary Payton believes Warriors 'team to be reckoned with' next season

“They are going to be real good,” Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton said on next season’s Warriors. » Read Full Story

4 Steps To Get The Golden State Warriors Back To The NBA Finals

Patrick Murray of Forbes features four steps he believes the Warriors need to return to Finals contention. » Read Full Story

The Warriors’ front office must make center a large offseason priority

Anthony Slater of The Athletic outlines the importance of prioritizing the center rotation as the Dubs look ahead to next season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson congratulate Andre Iguodala on NBA Finals return

The Splash Brothers took to social media to congratulate former teammate Andre Iguodala on his sixth straight NBA Finals appearance. » Read Full Story