The Warriors will hold a voluntary minicamp at Chase Center starting Wednesday, September 23. Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite, will continue through Tuesday, October 6. Stay up-to-date on the latest team news and more in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

For Golden State Warriors, Analytics Will Play ‘Huge Part’ In NBA Draft Process

“Analytics is a huge part of our data tree and how we ultimately evaluate players, ” Warriors Assistant General Manager Kirk Lacob recently shared with Forbes' Patrick Murray. » Read Full Story

How Warriors created bubble-like environment in San Francisco for minicamp

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on the Warriors minicamp beginning on Wednesday, September 23. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Four questions Warriors need to answer during minicamp this week

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole outlines four questions he believes the Warriors coaching staff would like to have answered at this week’s minicamp. » Read Full Story

Warriors begin minicamp next week, Curry and Green unlikely to participate

Bay Area News Group’s Wes Goldberg outlines the conditions of ‘The Dubble’ and more. » Read Full Story

Shaun Livingston reveals what makes Warriors' Steve Kerr a good coach

Following the announcement of his new front office role as Director, Player Affairs and Engagement, Shaun Livingston shared what makes Steve Kerr a great coach. » Read Full Story