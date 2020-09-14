Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Dubs name former Warrior Leandro Barbosa as Player Mentor Coach and more team news in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.
Warriors Name Leandro Barbosa Player Mentor Coach
The Dubs have named 14-year NBA veteran and 2015 NBA Champion Leandro Barbosa Player Mentor Coach as part of Head Coach Steve Kerr’s staff. » Read Full Story
Shams: Dates and details from NBA’s calls with Board of Governors and GMs
Shams Charania of The Athletic outlines important dates and details regarding the NBA’s outlook for next season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Klay Thompson's shot looks even better than before injury, dad says
Mychal Thompson provides an update on Klay Thompson on SiriusXM NBA Radio. » Read Full Story
Warriors mailbag: Assessing Golden State’s options with No. 2 pick
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle assesses the Dubs options with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 Draft. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Celebs love Steve Kerr-Steph Curry chats, proof why coach is so awesome
Celebrities share their admiration for Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, as highlighted by NBC Sports Bay Area. » Read Full Story
