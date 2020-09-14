The Dubs name former Warrior Leandro Barbosa as Player Mentor Coach and more team news in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Warriors Name Leandro Barbosa Player Mentor Coach

The Dubs have named 14-year NBA veteran and 2015 NBA Champion Leandro Barbosa Player Mentor Coach as part of Head Coach Steve Kerr’s staff. » Read Full Story

Shams: Dates and details from NBA’s calls with Board of Governors and GMs

Shams Charania of The Athletic outlines important dates and details regarding the NBA’s outlook for next season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Klay Thompson's shot looks even better than before injury, dad says

Mychal Thompson provides an update on Klay Thompson on SiriusXM NBA Radio. » Read Full Story

"He's going full speed."



Klay's father, Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) updates @DarthAmin & @TheJaxShow on the status of the Warriors' star on NBA Insiders. pic.twitter.com/GLmH8ZwYBy — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 13, 2020

Warriors mailbag: Assessing Golden State’s options with No. 2 pick

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle assesses the Dubs options with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 Draft. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Celebs love Steve Kerr-Steph Curry chats, proof why coach is so awesome

Celebrities share their admiration for Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, as highlighted by NBC Sports Bay Area. » Read Full Story