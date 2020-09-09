Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Draymond Green to donate hundreds of shoes to students in his hometown and more team news in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.
Draymond Green donates 550 pairs of shoes to Saginaw students
Draymond Green’s back-to-school shoe distribution program to provide 550 pairs of Converse shoes to students in his hometown of Saginaw, Michigan. » Read Full Story
Bob Myers on Bridge to Bridge podcast
Warriors General Manager Bob Myers joined the Bridge to Bridge podcast to discuss his basketball journey and more. » Listen Now
NBA free agency 2020: Six realistic Warriors targets this offseason
NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole selects six free agents he believes would fit the future of the Warriors. » Read Full Story
Mike Brown on NBA Radio
Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown joined NBA Radio to discuss Steve Nash as Head Coach of the Brooklyn Nets and more. » Listen Now
Warriors will have to wait even longer for NBA draft
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on the NBA’s decision to push back the draft and free agency. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
