Draymond Green to donate hundreds of shoes to students in his hometown and more team news in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Draymond Green donates 550 pairs of shoes to Saginaw students

Draymond Green’s back-to-school shoe distribution program to provide 550 pairs of Converse shoes to students in his hometown of Saginaw, Michigan. » Read Full Story

Bob Myers on Bridge to Bridge podcast

Warriors General Manager Bob Myers joined the Bridge to Bridge podcast to discuss his basketball journey and more. » Listen Now

NBA free agency 2020: Six realistic Warriors targets this offseason

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole selects six free agents he believes would fit the future of the Warriors. » Read Full Story

Mike Brown on NBA Radio

Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown joined NBA Radio to discuss Steve Nash as Head Coach of the Brooklyn Nets and more. » Listen Now

Warriors will have to wait even longer for NBA draft

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on the NBA’s decision to push back the draft and free agency. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required