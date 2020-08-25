The Dubs received the second overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, as determined by the NBA Draft Lottery, which took place virtually on Thursday. Learn what it was like behind-the-scenes at the event and more in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Warriors' Bob Myers emphasizes Steve Kerr's role with No. 2 draft pick

“Steve's great…I completely respect and value his opinion,” Warriors General Manager Bob Myers shared, emphasizing the importance of Head Coach Steve Kerr’s input on how the Warriors will proceed with their No. 2 draft pick. » Read Full Story

NBA draft 2020: What will Warriors do at No. 2? They have 3 paths forward

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines three paths the Dubs can consider when looking ahead to the 2020 NBA Draft in October. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph Curry, father Dell in virtual crowd for Mavericks-Clippers game

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry joined as a virtual fan in attendance at Game 4 of the first-round NBA playoff series. » Read Full Story

Should the Warriors make the pick at No. 2 or make a deal?

Ethan Strauss of The Athletic writes on the Warriors’ options with a No. 2 draft selection. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Behind the scenes at the weirdest NBA draft lottery ever

ESPN’s Zach Lowe shares insight on what it was like being only media member in the drawing room during the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery. » Read Full Story