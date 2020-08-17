Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

It’s a big week for the Dubs as they enter the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery on Thursday, August 20. As you count down to the virtual draft lottery, read up on the latest team news and headlines around the web.

Stephen Curry to represent Warriors in NBA’s virtual draft lottery

The Warriors have announced Stephen Curry as their representative for the 2020 NBA virtual draft lottery. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Official: No. 30 is our representative for the virtual Draft Lottery.



2020 Lottery, presented by @Chase pic.twitter.com/Xmbrvzm3x9 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 13, 2020

Mike Brown on NBA Radio

Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown joined NBA Radio to share his thoughts on next season’s full-strength Dubs and what it’s like watching the NBA restart from afar. » Listen Now

Why Warriors believe loaded Western Conference actually is good thing

On the Runnin' Plays podcast, Warriors Executive Vice President of basketball operations Kirk Lacob discussed the Dubs’ draft approach, loaded teams in the West and more. » Read Full Story

NBA Draft Lottery Will Help Shape Golden State Warriors’ Future

Forbes' Patrick Murray outlines four paths the Warriors can take as they enter the NBA draft lottery on Thursday. » Read Full Story

Warriors’ Eric Paschall has bigger things on his mind than All-Rookie team

“I’m not really stressing it,” Dubs rookie Eric Paschall shared in regards to a possible All-Rookie team selection. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required