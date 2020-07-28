Stephen Curry shares a thoughtful message with eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter and more in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Warriors' Steph Curry thanks retired Vince Carter for changing NBA

Stephen Curry sent a message to eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter in response to the guard’s retirement after 22 seasons in the league. » Read Full Story

Seen you up close and personal since I was 10 @mrvincecarter15. Thank you for changing the game my man! Enjoy the next chapter in your life. well deserved! https://t.co/jf3d2OMI1o — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 25, 2020

The Golden State Warriors Have the NBA's Most Passionate Fans According to a New Study

Garrett Burke from Sportscasting features Dub Nation as one of the most passionate fan bases in sports. » Read Full Story

Five Things To Know After Five Days Of BubbleBall In The NBA

Forbes' Chris Sheridan highlights five things to know in preparation for the 2019-20 NBA season restart. » Read Full Story

Warriors big man Kevon Looney '100 percent' healthy, his agent says

Warriors big man Kevon Looney underwent surgery in mid-May and is recovering well, according to his agent Todd Ramasar. » Read Full Story

No Two-Ways About It: Chriss, Lee Earned Roles

Marquese Chriss and Damion Lee played through unique circumstances and worked their way from two-way contracts to earning fully guaranteed deals with Golden State during the 2019-20 campaign. » Read Full Story