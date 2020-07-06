Learn more about the NBA’s proposed second bubble in Chicago and read up on the international popularity of the Warriors in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Former Warriors talk social justice: Jamaal Wilkes reacts to George Floyd murder, his own experience with police and the importance of resuming NBA season

Jamaal Wilkes, a member of the 1975 Warriors Championship team, shares his thoughts on the current Black Lives Matter movement and discusses his own encounter with police during his NBA playing days. » Read Full Story

Warriors would gain little partaking in NBA's proposed 'second bubble’

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area writes on the Dubs’ potential participation in the NBA’s proposed second bubble in Chicago. » Read Full Story

Korean proposals, Croatian waiters: How the NBA — and the Warriors — went global

The Warriors have become one of the more recognizable brands around the world, as detailed by Daniel Brown of The Athletic. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Why the Chicago bubble idea makes very little sense for the Warriors

Anthony Slater of The Athletic writes on why he believes the Warriors would not benefit from the NBA’s tentatively discussed second bubble in Chicago for the eight eliminated teams. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Eight things Warriors must do to return to NBA championship contention

NBC Sports Bay Area features eight elements the Dubs need to focus on in order to return to title contention, including optimizing offseason decisions and capitalizing on the lengthy break. » Read Full Story