Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

The Warriors open play in Las Vegas today, facing the Charlotte Hornets in their first matchup of this Summer League stint at 6:00 p.m. (Pacific). Catch all the action on NBA TV, Warriors Sound or the Warriors Mobile App; but while you wait for everything to get started, take a look at some of the latest Dubs headlines from around the web.

Warriors Off Court, Ep. 79: Get to know summer league coach Aaron Miles

On the latest Warriors Off Court episode, Dubs’ summer league head coach Aaron Miles joins Connor Letourneau to discuss his international playing career, his path to the Warriors and more. » Read Full Story

Five things to watch from Warriors at Las Vegas summer league

As the Warriors look to fill meaningful roles next season, Connor Letourneau from the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights five things to watch for from the Dubs in Summer League. » Read Full Story

Jordan Poole reflects on his first game in Warriors uniform

Following game one of the California Classic, Dubs draft pick Jordan Poole reflected on his first game in a Warriors uniform. » Watch Video

Zion Williamson's Debut and the Top NBA Summer League Storylines to Watch

Sports Illustrated’s Jake Fischer features the Dubs’ developing rotational pieces as one of the top storylines to watch heading into today’s Summer League action. » Read Full Story

Warriors center Damian Jones plans to go in 'attack mode' next season

"You just got to go out there and compete," Damian Jones shared, as the seven-foot center plans to enter ‘attack mode’ and come out strong next season. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Heat 73 - Warriors 65