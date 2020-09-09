Voters Win: Dubs Urge Census Participation

In recognition of the state of California’s 170th birthday, the Warriors are encouraging participation in the 2020 U.S. Census. Every 10 years, the Constitution mandates the U.S. Census, a collective count of every person living in the United States; and though participation in the census is simple, the results have a significant impact in determining political representation and proper allocation of federal funds in various community sectors including education, healthcare, transportation, food assistance and more. In partnership with I Am A Voter, the Dubs remain committed to sharing educational resources leading up to the 2020 general election, including information on the U.S. Census.

Census participation impacts redistricting, the process of redrawing legislative districts every 10 years based on census data collected. State legislatures or independent redistricting commissions are responsible for redrawing congressional districts so that districts have equal populations that reflect equal representation. California has its own redistricting commission that’s responsible for not only redistricting congressional districts, but also state legislative districts as well.

Furthermore, updated state population data collected from the U.S. Census helps in reapportioning how the 435 seats in the House of Representatives are split across the 50 states. As mandated by the Constitution, House seats are assigned based on each state’s share of the national total population, where states with larger populations are assigned more seats. Census participation is imperative in determining congressional representation for the upcoming decade.

Since the U.S. Census is considered the most accurate population count, the participation of residents in communities of color is integral in assuring adequate representation and proper allocation of funds. For decades, underserved communities have been undercounted which has led to disadvantages in funding, resources and accessibility.

The Warriors maintain committed to strengthening Bay Area communities and, as part of Voters Win, hope to continue their efforts in advocating for equal representation for all. Through the participation of the 2020 Census, we can positively contribute to the growth and development of our respective communities over the next decade. The final day to complete the 2020 U.S. Census is September 30, a month earlier than originally scheduled, and can be completed online, by phone (844-330-2020) or by mail.