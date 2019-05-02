The Series So Far: Takeaways from the First Two Games of the Warriors-Rockets Series

Two games, two wins, and two more wins away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the fifth straight season. Here are some of the top takeaways of the series so far …

Turnovers are Having a Major Impact

Despite the Warriors shooting 51 percent and the Rockets hovering in the low-40s in Game 1, the Dubs weren’t able to put this one away until the final buzzer sounded. The reason: 20 turnovers. Those miscues resulted in 20 points for Houston, which helped keep them in the game. The Dubs flipped the script in Game 2 on Tuesday, issuing just 12 turnovers that resulted in 15 points for Houston. While only a differential of five points for the Rockets, the Warriors’ improvement in keeping possession allowed for additional shot opportunities in Game 2 (more on that later).

In both games, however, late Warriors turnovers resulted in the final scores being much closer than they needed to be. A Kevin Durant turnover in the final seconds of Game 1 led to a potential game-tying 3-point attempt from James Harden – he missed – and on Tuesday the Dubs had three turnovers in the final minute and a half of the game, all of which resulted in points for the Rockets, turning what was a 10-point advantage into a 4-point game in the final seconds.

“We escaped,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said of the Dubs’ late-game turnovers. “We have to do a better job of protecting the ball. Both games now we've had a little bit of a problem there.”

Defensively, the Warriors have forced the Rockets into 34 turnovers resulting in 34 points for the Dubs. The Rockets had the second most efficient in the NBA this season, ever so slightly behind the Dubs, so any chance to turn them over is found money, especially since they were one of the better teams at protecting the ball during the regular season.

All five guys engaged on both ends of the floor



Extra Opportunities are There for the Taking

Thanks to the Dubs’ relentless pursuit on the offensive glass, the Warriors had 14 more shot attempts than the Rockets in Game 2. Five players had at least two offensive rebounds, led by five from Draymond Green and four by Andre Iguodala. Eighteen offensive rebounds led to 20 points for the Warriors, who established season-highs in both categories. The Dubs have been so active on the glass that they managed to get more shots off than Houston in Game 1 despite their 20 turnovers mentioned above.

Reserves for Both Teams Were Better in Game 2

Kevon Looney was the lone Warriors reserve to positively impact the squad in Game 1, but in Game 2 the contributions were more widespread. After not seeing any action in Game 1, Jonas Jerebko checked in three and a half minutes into Game 2 as Curry temporarily exited the contest with a dislocated finger. Jerebko made an immediate impact with a putback dunk, and he’d finish with four points and five rebounds in 10 minutes. Energy and effort plays are key for reserves, particularly in a playoff series, and that hustle showed up in the stat sheet by way of offensive rebounds. Jerebko had two of them, McKinnie added two more and Looney led all non-starters with three offensive boards.

Houston also got a shot in the arm from its bench in Game 2, as Austin Rivers made four of his six 3-point attempts in 24 minutes. Rivers, who didn’t play in Game 1 due to illness, had a big impact on Game 2, and his shooting was one of the reasons that the Dubs were never able to really put away the Rockets until the final buzzer.

Late Arrivals to the Splash Party

Through the first two games of the series, the Warriors haven’t shot the three to their standards. They are 18-for-58 (31 percent) from distance, well below their regular season mark of 38.5 percent, which was third in the NBA. Curry has gone just 6-for-24 on treys in these two games, but he has knocked down a clutch three in the fourth quarter of each game, not to mention the most impressive shot of the NBA season that didn’t count …

And when it comes to launching 3-pointers, no team does it more than the Rockets. They were only team in the NBA to shoot more 3-point attempts than 2-pointers, and they have upped their 3-take in this series so far with 57.6 percent of their shot attempts coming from beyond the arc. Although the Rockets struggled from the perimeter in Game 1, they started to knock them down in Game 2. James Harden, Eric Gordon, Chris Paul, Austin Rivers, P.J. Tucker and Gerald Green all made at least two treys in Game 2, helping to keep the game within striking distance.

“They're never out of games because of the three-point shooting, guys that can penetrate, get to the free-throw line,” Durant said. “No lead is safe against this team. We know that. We know that they going to make runs, as well.”

PLAYER NOTES

Kevin Durant

He hasn’t been as efficient with his shot as he was against L.A. when he shot at least 50 percent in each game, but he has still been the best player on the court, leading the Dubs in scoring in both games. One of the less heralded traits of Durant’s game is his ability to get to the free throw line. He’s attempted at least 10 free throws in four straight games, something he didn’t do in the regular season. In addition, he has made an impact on defense in this series, forcing a Clint Capela travel and drawing an offensive foul on Harden in the first two possessions of Game 2 on Tuesday.

“Kevin's run these last couple of weeks, it's just been off the charts,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said after Game 1. “I mean, he's the most skilled basketball player on earth. He's one of the most skilled basketball players to ever play the game. There's never been anybody like him -- 6'11", handles the ball, shoots 3s, passes, defends. He's just an unbelievable talent Draymond Green

Simply put, he’s been everywhere. He flirted with triple-doubles in both games and is taking advantage of Houston’s defensive focus on his sharpshooting teammates. He has shot 13-for-19 over the first two games and has been team’s leading rebounder and assist guy. He’s effectively guarded pretty much any player the Rockets have put on the floor, and he’s the only player to have a positive differential in double digits in each game so far.

That Dray to Dre connection

Andre Iguodala

Playoff Iguodala has arrived. His 30 points in these first two games equals the most he’s scored in a two-game stretch all season. Throw in his 15-point, 4-assist performance in the clincher against the Clippers last week and it wouldn’t be inaccurate to say he’s playing as well as he has all season. He’s been efficient and reliable, hitting 3-pointers when open and finishing at the rim – he leads the NBA with 19 dunks this postseason. Oh, and he’s also one of the team’s primary defenders on Harden. Double ‘Oh’ – he has made at least one 3-pointer in his last seven playoff games, and during the regular season he never went more than four straight games with a trey.

Stephen Curry

So far, Curry’s performance has been overshadowed by his foul trouble, tallying up five in each game. Although he hasn’t shot a high percentage, he has made three 3-pointers in each game, which has led the team or tied for the team lead in each. Including in those treys, was one that all but put away the Rockets in Game 5, and another that came at a crucial time in Game 2 after the Rockets had gotten within three points in the fourth quarter with 6:31 left, Houston never was able to get the game back to within one possession. And how about this fun fact: Curry hasn’t missed a two-point shot attempt in this series (5-for-5).

Klay Thompson

Heading into Game 1, Thompson was questionable with a sprained right ankle, and he has responded by playing 41 minutes in each of these last two games. He hasn’t had his breakout performance in this series yet, but has scored in bunches. In Game 1, he had a pair of buckets in a span of 30 seconds that put the Dubs in front in the third quarter, and the Warriors never trailed again. And on Tuesday, Thompson caught fire for the Dubs again, getting buckets on three straight possessions in the second quarter. In the third frame he’d knock down 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to give the Dubs their largest lead of the game.

Overall, the Dubs played a cleaner game on Tuesday than Sunday’s series opener. The net result was they protected their home court with a pair of close wins over the Rockets, and now they head into Houston for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday, respectively, armed with a 2-0 series lead.