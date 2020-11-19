Dubs React to Selecting James Wiseman Second Overall

It is official: with the second pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, the Warriors selected 19-year-old center James Wiseman of the University of Memphis.

The Dubs’ brain trust — including President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers, Head Coach Steve Kerr and Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob — celebrated from the team’s war room inside of Chase Center as commissioner Adam Silver made it official with the announcement Wednesday night.

“I’m truly ready just to go to Golden State, to go and learn as much as possible and just be the best version of me and just work every day,” said Wiseman in his first interview as a Dub.

Due to an NCAA conflict, Wiseman played just three games with Memphis during the 2019-20 season. Despite having not played organized basketball for over one year, Wiseman is prepared to bring all of his talents to the Warriors: “Just versatility. Be able to rebound, run the floor to block shots, and just space the floor out for my size.”

“I’ve been playing like a lot of pickup games this summer,” continued Wiseman, “like I’ve just been really improving my game every day, so I’m ready and I’m prepared.”

Wiseman and the Warriors are not the only ones excited about the selection.

Golden State Hall of Famer Chris Mullin was straight to the point: “James Wiseman will fit perfectly with the Warriors.”

“Just an incredible, talented young man,” Mullins continued, “I think he’s going to be guy you plug-in and play right away.”

Wisemen’s new teammates gave him a warm welcome to the squad, with Eric Paschall showing his support for the rook on this special night.

Veteran Warrior Draymond Green saw was it meant to be, sharing a photo of a young Wiseman wearing a We Believe-era Warriors jersey.

As for the Dubs’ first round draft pick from last year, Jordan Poole said in his post-selection reaction that he “can’t wait to have (Wiseman) over here.”

And how about Head Coach Steve Kerr who will soon be coaching the young talent? Well, he sounded impressed by Wiseman.

With the question of what the Warriors would do with the second overall pick now resolved, the Dubs have just over over one month to prepare for the NBA season, which will officially tip-off Dec. 22.