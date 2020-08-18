What are the Dubs Draft Lottery Odds?

As the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery approaches on August 20, the Warriors will be one of 14 teams to participate in the annual event. With an NBA-worst 15-50 record this season, the Warriors are one of three teams with the best odds at landing the top pick under the NBA’s revised Draft Lottery probabilities set last year. The Warriors are guaranteed a top five draft pick, which would mark their best draft position since at least 2002.

Take a look at the probabilities of the Warriors yielding the first through fifth picks through the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, and learn a few fun facts along the way.

Warriors’ Chance at No. 1 pick: 14%

This is equal to the percentage of Warriors made shots that were dunks during the 2019-20 season.

This is also equal to the chance a person’s name begins with the letter A, the first letter of the alphabet.

Warriors’ Chance at No. 2 pick: 13.4%

This is equal to the percentage of Warriors who are Splash Brothers (Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson).

This is also equal to the odds of October rain in the Bay Area.

Warriors’ Chance at No. 3 pick: 12.7%

This is equal to the chances a Klay Thompson three-pointer will be wide open.

This is also equal to the odds someone speaks three or more languages.

Warriors’ Chance at No. 4 pick: 12%

This is equal to the odds of Draymond Green dishing 10 or more assists in a game.

This is also equal to the percentage of the U.S. population who live in California, known as the Golden State.

Warriors’ Chance at No 5 pick: 47.9%

This is equal to the chances of Stephen Curry making a shot attempt.

This is also equal to the percentage of people in the world who use the internet.

Though the Dubs Draft Lottery pick remains unknown, one thing is for sure — the Warriors are ready to look ahead to next season and are excited to add another piece to the puzzle.