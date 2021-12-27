Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
The Warriors top the Suns in the Western Conference standings and more of the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Thompson: And the Warriors still don’t have Klay Thompson yet
Marcus Thompson of The Athletic outlines the Warriors' 2021-22 season so far. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Gary Payton II draws strength, athleticism from mother: ‘It’s got to be Monique’
Gary Payton II credits his mother for his unique athleticism and high-flying jump. » Read Full Story
Bay Area’s biggest sports moments of 2021: Buster Posey, Steph Curry and beyond
Jon Schultz of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights the top sports moments of the 2021-22 season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Warriors’ ascent to top of NBA reveals new championship DNA
With the win on Christmas Day, the Warriors pass the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings and take the NBA-best record. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
One way in which Steph Curry’s shooting has been very human this season
Nick Lozito of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on Stephen Curry's shooting and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
