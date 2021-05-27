Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors are officially in their offseason and there remains much to discuss regarding the squad's future. Stay up-to-date on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Kent Bazemore: How 3-and-D wing became one of Warriors' best bargains

The return the the Bay Area paid dividends for NBA veteran Kent Bazemore and the Warriors, as detailed by San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Wiseman's rookie season wasn't failure, but next step is vital

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area recaps rookie center James Wiseman's season and provides some outlook on his future. » Read Full Story

Styles make fights, and Bob Myers and the Warriors need to get theirs straight this offseason

With the return of Klay Thompson in mind, Marcus Thompson of The Athletic writes: "Myers must now build a contender. Again. Doing that means re-establishing the Warriors’ way." » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Canada's roster heavy on NBA talent for Olympic qualifier training camp

Andrew Wiggins and Mychal Mulder are among those who will compete for a spot on Team Canada's men's basketball team. » Read Full Story

Draymond Green makes NBA history as first player with more rebounds, assists than points in a season

Green finished this season with 449 rebounds and 558 assists compared to 444 points. » Read Full Story